Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) Short Interest Update

Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 38.0% from the January 28th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 645,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ PFPT traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $119.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,709. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $131.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. Proofpoint has a 1-year low of $83.81 and a 1-year high of $140.91.

Get Proofpoint alerts:

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.76. Proofpoint had a negative net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. Analysts predict that Proofpoint will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFPT has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Proofpoint from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Proofpoint from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Proofpoint from $151.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.68.

In other Proofpoint news, EVP Ashan Willy sold 595 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total transaction of $82,008.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,803.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of Proofpoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.17, for a total transaction of $3,379,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 103,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,942,650.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,930,648 over the last quarter. 2.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alamar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,755,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,388,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 76,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 76,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,466 shares during the period. Finally, AtonRa Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $795,000. 92.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Proofpoint Company Profile

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent Â’drive-by' downloads, malicious web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

Further Reading: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Proofpoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proofpoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.