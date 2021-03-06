ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $176.07 Million

Wall Street analysts expect ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) to announce $176.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Sixteen analysts have issued estimates for ProPetro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $155.05 million to $200.37 million. ProPetro posted sales of $395.07 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ProPetro will report full year sales of $850.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $716.46 million to $999.81 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $910.90 million to $1.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ProPetro.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.88.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48. ProPetro has a 12-month low of $1.36 and a 12-month high of $13.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after buying an additional 754,132 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after buying an additional 67,963 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after buying an additional 147,238 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 1,261,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in ProPetro by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

