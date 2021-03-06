ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Bought by Boston Partners

Boston Partners grew its position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102,384 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.38% of ProPetro worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PUMP. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Resource Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro during the third quarter worth $50,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in ProPetro in the third quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $13.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.01. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.36 and a twelve month high of $13.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -32.05 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. ProPetro’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of ProPetro from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.88.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

