Prosper Price Tops $4.68 (PROS)

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. During the last week, Prosper has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prosper token can now be bought for approximately $4.68 or 0.00009406 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a market cap of $20.93 million and $3.75 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prosper alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $228.29 or 0.00459007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00068491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000933 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.64 or 0.00077683 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.13 or 0.00082693 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $229.23 or 0.00460892 BTC.

About Prosper

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Prosper Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prosper using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prosper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prosper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.