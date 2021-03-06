Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 395,400 shares, an increase of 65.1% from the January 28th total of 239,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 208.1 days.

Shares of PROSF stock traded down $5.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.97. 674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $119.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.41. Prosus has a 52-week low of $55.75 and a 52-week high of $128.00.

Separately, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

