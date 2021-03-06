Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $170,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce sales of $170,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Prothena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $100,000.00 and the highest is $230,000.00. Prothena posted sales of $140,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Prothena will report full year sales of $87.10 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $140.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $650,000.00, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $900,000.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77). Prothena had a negative net margin of 13,615.75% and a negative return on equity of 41.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Prothena from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Prothena from $22.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prothena has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

In other Prothena news, insider Wagner M. Zago sold 7,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $192,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,270. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc purchased 44,400 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, with a total value of $934,620.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Prothena by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 6,334 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Prothena by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,991 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Prothena by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 390,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,173 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Prothena by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,109 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PRTA opened at $21.37 on Friday. Prothena has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $27.20. The company has a market cap of $854.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.27.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a clinical-stage neuroscience company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing PRX002/RG7935 that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies; and PRX004, an antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis.

