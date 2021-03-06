Proton (XPR) One Day Volume Tops $756,250.00

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Proton token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $24.47 million and $756,250.00 worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.64 or 0.00057268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $369.15 or 0.00764715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00008390 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00026075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00031325 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.09 or 0.00060269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.02 or 0.00043551 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (CRYPTO:XPR) is a token. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,413,649,131 tokens. The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_

Proton Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

