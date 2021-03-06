Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Short Interest Down 21.9% in February

Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 898,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the January 28th total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 352,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PFS traded up $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.52. 689,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,716. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 1.04. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $22.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.46 and its 200-day moving average is $16.05.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $109.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.42 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Provident Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.33.

In other news, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total value of $55,123.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,912. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFS. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Provident Financial Services by 8.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 167,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Provident Financial Services in the third quarter worth $680,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $79,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 20.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,426 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 12,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Provident Financial Services by 235.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,231 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

