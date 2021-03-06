Prudential PLC Acquires New Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,667,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,316,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WFC. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $31.50 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Shares of WFC stock opened at $37.43 on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $20.76 and a 52-week high of $38.68. The stock has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.95.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

