Prudential PLC Cuts Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 599,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 398,282 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.08% of Duke Energy worth $54,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 16,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK opened at $88.53 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $62.13 and a 1-year high of $99.50. The stock has a market cap of $68.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.53.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.27.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

