Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 23.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,276 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of Lam Research worth $61,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 2,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.12, for a total transaction of $4,691,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 4,166 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.56, for a total value of $2,401,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,423 shares of company stock valued at $16,904,207. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research stock opened at $547.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $552.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $439.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $78.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $181.38 and a twelve month high of $603.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $6.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 23.60%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.60%.

LRCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $550.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $450.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $553.00 to $568.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $495.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.00.

Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

