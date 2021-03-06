Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 446,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 153,326 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.15% of Sempra Energy worth $56,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its position in Sempra Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,790,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,151,000 after buying an additional 96,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Sempra Energy by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $586,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in Sempra Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,670 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $36.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.99. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $142.65.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.65%.

SRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

