Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Prudential PLC lowered its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 761,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 502,901 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.19% of Prudential Financial worth $59,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $27,000. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth $33,000. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRU opened at $90.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -251.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.37. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.43. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PRU. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $64.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Prudential Financial from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.23.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.98 per share, for a total transaction of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

