Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 39.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,565,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,311,970 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Hanesbrands worth $51,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HBI. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 90.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HBI. Barclays increased their price target on Hanesbrands from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.05.

NYSE:HBI opened at $19.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.64. Hanesbrands Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $20.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 52.04% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 34.09%.

In related news, Director Franck J. Moison sold 2,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $30,667.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,300.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joia M. Johnson sold 40,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $646,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,825 shares in the company, valued at $2,254,608.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,305 shares of company stock worth $1,889,872. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.