Prudential PLC Decreases Holdings in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 40.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,724,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821,298 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 1.34% of Unum Group worth $62,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $6,135,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 153.1% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 349,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 579.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 764,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,755,000 after purchasing an additional 651,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Unum Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 196,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,516,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Unum Group news, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Cherie Pashley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total value of $27,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,311. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on UNM. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Unum Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.25.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.45. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $28.90. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.99%.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

