Prudential PLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 915,242 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 189,324 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $59,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 278,233 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $17,999,000 after buying an additional 2,726 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,322,102 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $85,527,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares during the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 8,596 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,954 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Oracle by 52.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,258,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $81,382,000 after purchasing an additional 433,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $1,522,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,795.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ORCL opened at $69.97 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $39.71 and a 1-year high of $71.72. The stock has a market cap of $205.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.23.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 26.34% and a return on equity of 101.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.25.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.