Prudential PLC Has $49.24 Million Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 39.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 615,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400,251 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.55% of Pinnacle West Capital worth $49,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 89,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 180,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,436,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 300,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,013,000 after buying an additional 156,500 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 63,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 254,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,321,000 after buying an additional 67,958 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PNW. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.70.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $76.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $60.05 and a twelve month high of $99.71. The stock has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.03 and its 200 day moving average is $78.41.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

Read More: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.