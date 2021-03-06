Prudential PLC Has $49.40 Million Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,613,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,292,460 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.16% of Kinder Morgan worth $49,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $15.87 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $19.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.