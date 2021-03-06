Prudential PLC Has $51.19 Million Stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 40.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,672,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,112,751 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.31% of FirstEnergy worth $51,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FE stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.20. FirstEnergy Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.85 and a fifty-two week high of $46.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average of $30.23.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 20.15% and a net margin of 6.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 60.47%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstEnergy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.38.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

