Prudential PLC Has $52.68 Million Stake in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,410,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 934,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.74% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $52,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 80,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. 73.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNO stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a current ratio of 5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.49 and a beta of 1.48. Vornado Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.64 and a fifty-two week high of $52.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.33 and a 200-day moving average of $36.90.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 6.43%. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 60.74%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VNO shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

