Prudential PLC Has $53.22 Million Stock Holdings in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 663,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 115,000 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.13% of Baxter International worth $53,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its holdings in Baxter International by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 787 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Baxter International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,044 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Baxter International by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in Baxter International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $78.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.86. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.10 and a 12-month high of $95.19. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 29.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BAX shares. UBS Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.31.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

