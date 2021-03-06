Prudential PLC Has $53.56 Million Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Prudential PLC cut its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 861,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 567,451 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.23% of Realty Income worth $53,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Seeyond boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 9,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% during the third quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 9,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $59.96 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $76.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.55, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.14.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.2345 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $552,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Mizuho lowered shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.25.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

