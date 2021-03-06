Prudential PLC Has $53.99 Million Stock Holdings in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 222,501 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned 0.24% of AvalonBay Communities worth $53,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,153,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,207,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AVB opened at $177.65 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.17 and a 1 year high of $210.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $172.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.79 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.97.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.09%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. AvalonBay Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.88.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

