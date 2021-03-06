Prudential PLC Has $54.80 Million Stake in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,104,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 728,401 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.40% of Principal Financial Group worth $54,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,201,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 158,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,867,000 after purchasing an additional 23,082 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 70,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,441,000 after purchasing an additional 7,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 243,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 19,160 shares of Principal Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $977,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,289,306. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFG opened at $58.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.31 and a 12 month high of $61.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 40.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFG. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Principal Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

