Prudential PLC Has $55.39 Million Holdings in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 881,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 583,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.23% of Edison International worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EIX. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Edison International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $65.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Edison International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $57.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.87. Edison International has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $68.21. The company has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.01). Edison International had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.6625 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 56.38%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel/liquid petroleum gas, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It supplies electricity primarily to residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

