Prudential PLC Has $56.35 Million Holdings in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Prudential PLC cut its holdings in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) by 39.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,236,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 820,350 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.73% of Regency Centers worth $56,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in REG. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Regency Centers by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Regency Centers by 970.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,728 shares during the period. Finally, Somerset Trust Co acquired a new position in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

REG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $38.00 to $47.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.58.

NASDAQ REG opened at $57.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.06. Regency Centers Co. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.64, a PEG ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. Regency Centers had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 1.01%. On average, analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.595 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.18%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

