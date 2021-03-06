Prudential PLC Has $58.54 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Prudential PLC decreased its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,001,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,819 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of Mondelez International worth $58,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 73.3% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 496.0% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.33.

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.82. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $60.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $78.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.50, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

Mondelez International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 2nd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total transaction of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,806.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Siewert purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.42 per share, with a total value of $116,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 37,750 shares in the company, valued at $2,205,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,258,915 shares of company stock valued at $125,594,725 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Article: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.