Prudential PLC Has $59.81 Million Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 469,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311,201 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.37% of M&T Bank worth $59,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 3,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in M&T Bank by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Denis J. Salamone sold 16,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.19, for a total value of $2,085,152.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,776 shares in the company, valued at $9,129,189.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $156.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. M&T Bank Co. has a 52 week low of $85.09 and a 52 week high of $164.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $144.88 and its 200 day moving average is $120.40.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.49. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 21.49%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.54.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

