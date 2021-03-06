Prudential PLC Has $61.11 Million Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Prudential PLC lessened its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 39.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,379,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905,651 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.04% of Leggett & Platt worth $61,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 1,470.6% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 71.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LEG. Zacks Investment Research cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lowered Leggett & Platt from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG opened at $47.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 21.93% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 62.26%.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs and produces various engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products; and Specialized Products. The company offers innersprings, wire forms, specialty foams, and machines to shape wire into various types of innersprings; industrial sewing/finishing machines, conveyor lines, mattress packaging, and glue-drying equipment, as well as quilting machines; and structural fabrics, carpet cushions and hard surface flooring underlayment, and geo components to manufacturers of finished bedding, upholstered furniture, packaging, filtration, and draperies; flooring retailers and distributors of carpet cushions; and contractors, landscapers, road construction companies, and government agencies using geo components.

