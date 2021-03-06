Prudential PLC Has $63.37 Million Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) by 39.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 704,451 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.51% of SL Green Realty worth $63,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in SL Green Realty by 38.2% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in SL Green Realty by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in SL Green Realty by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 61,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

In other SL Green Realty news, President Andrew W. Mathias sold 12,836 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $834,340.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $65.11 and its 200 day moving average is $55.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. SL Green Realty Corp. has a one year low of $35.16 and a one year high of $81.36.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $190.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.02 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.303 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

