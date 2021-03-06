Prudential PLC Increases Holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Prudential PLC raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,664,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 913,161 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 1.15% of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. worth $54,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,048,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,878,000 after buying an additional 18,600 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,319,000 after buying an additional 113,440 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5,809.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,536,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,493,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

TV stock opened at $7.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.35. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $9.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.59.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. Company Profile

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates through four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone services, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

