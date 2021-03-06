Prudential PLC Lowers Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 139,601 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.37% of PerkinElmer worth $59,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,054,522,000 after buying an additional 232,138 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,804,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $477,515,000 after buying an additional 183,059 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 3,213.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,400,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after buying an additional 2,328,343 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $178,808,000 after buying an additional 458,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 808.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,083,864 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $136,036,000 after buying an additional 964,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI opened at $124.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $142.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.55. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a one year low of $62.91 and a one year high of $162.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.35.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.01 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 12.74%. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

PKI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on PerkinElmer in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.27.

In related news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 4,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total value of $600,507.92. Insiders sold 16,777 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,960 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

