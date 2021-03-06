Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 251,500 shares, a decline of 23.1% from the January 28th total of 327,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Get Prudential alerts:

Prudential stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.62. 623,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.66. Prudential has a 12-month low of $15.68 and a 12-month high of $41.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.1073 per share. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Prudential by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,263,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,679,000 after acquiring an additional 180,855 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Prudential by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 864,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 42,897 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Prudential by 1.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 425,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Prudential by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 422,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,596,000 after acquiring an additional 136,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Prudential by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 220,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Company Profile

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of long-term savings and protection products in Asia, the United States, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; and life insurance. It also provides variable, fixed, and fixed index annuities; and guaranteed investment contracts and funding agreements.

Read More: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.