Prudential PLC Reduces Stock Position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU) by 14.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,810 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 3.19% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $49,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 102,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares in the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 61.7% in the third quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 22,225 shares in the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 51,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 23,831 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 38,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 6,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 23,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CLOU opened at $25.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.66. Global X Cloud Computing ETF Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 1-year low of $12.36 and a 1-year high of $30.42.

