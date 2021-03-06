Prudential PLC Sells 227,775 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 842,625 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 227,775 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 1.14% of MasTec worth $57,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec by 76.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MasTec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTZ stock opened at $92.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.74. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $93.30.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.13. MasTec had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 4.86%. Research analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,188 shares in the company, valued at $4,009,450.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert E. Apple sold 35,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.23, for a total value of $3,265,495.38. Insiders sold 90,220 shares of company stock worth $7,794,314 in the last 90 days. 23.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTZ shares. Citigroup raised their price target on MasTec from $58.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on MasTec from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on MasTec from $78.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on MasTec from $59.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on MasTec from $56.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.85.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

