Prudential PLC Sells 270,899 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 40.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 391,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270,899 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $49,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $122.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.00. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $90.56 and a 1 year high of $135.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.05. The stock has a market cap of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

