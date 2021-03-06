Prudential PLC Sells 2,728,288 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 39.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,138,572 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,728,288 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.97% of People’s United Financial worth $53,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PBCT. FMR LLC grew its position in People’s United Financial by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in People’s United Financial by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 107,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 17,966 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in People’s United Financial by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 128,960 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 6,423 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in People’s United Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in People’s United Financial by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 220,528 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after acquiring an additional 97,266 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $18.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $9.37 and a one year high of $19.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.80%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet upgraded People’s United Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on People’s United Financial from $16.25 to $19.75 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on People’s United Financial from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.64.

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP Kirk W. Walters sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total value of $360,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,525 shares in the company, valued at $757,935.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

People’s United Financial Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

