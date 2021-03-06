Prudential PLC Sells 294,456 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Prudential PLC reduced its position in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 852,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 294,456 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.30% of CMS Energy worth $52,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. RWC Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $4,565,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 567,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,610,000 after buying an additional 25,319 shares during the period. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 377.5% during the 4th quarter. BP PLC now owns 127,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,806,000 after buying an additional 101,172 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 200,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,254,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,074,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMS shares. Cfra downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet cut shares of CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.45.

Shares of CMS stock opened at $55.37 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $68.08. The stock has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.37.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. This is a boost from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

