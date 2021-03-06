Prudential PLC Sells 585,662 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 916,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585,662 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Southern worth $56,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SO. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Southern in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Evercore ISI cut The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Southern from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.27.

In other The Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $152,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,033,747. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $457,800. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $58.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

