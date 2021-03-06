Prudential PLC Sells 599,725 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,294,175 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 599,725 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.09% of General Motors worth $53,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GM opened at $53.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.82 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. General Motors has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,812,074.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 22,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.40, for a total value of $965,702.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,715,847.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 643,604 shares of company stock valued at $28,348,245 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.95.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

