Prudential PLC Sells 635,301 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 960,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 635,301 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.23% of Welltower worth $62,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,455,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,808,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,817 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 9.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,973,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,599,000 after acquiring an additional 986,561 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Welltower by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,595,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $426,213,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Welltower by 6.4% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,319,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $293,037,000 after acquiring an additional 319,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 18.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,155,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,851,000 after acquiring an additional 484,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

WELL opened at $70.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $29.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.30 and its 200 day moving average is $61.25. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $74.66.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 58.65%.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Welltower from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Welltower from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Scotiabank downgraded Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.69.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

