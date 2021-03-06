Prudential PLC Sells 798,701 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,227,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 798,701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.14% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $48,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.40, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $55.49.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

WBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

