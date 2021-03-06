Prudential PLC Sells 83,375 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 23.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,525 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 83,375 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.08% of Cigna worth $56,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.3% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna during the third quarter valued at $30,000. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CI opened at $230.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $81.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $232.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $213.59 and its 200 day moving average is $196.57.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.38%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Cigna’s payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

In other Cigna news, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 3,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $655,586.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,830,445.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 16,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $3,464,604.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,292 shares in the company, valued at $22,360,862.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,206 shares of company stock worth $39,603,967 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CI shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cigna from $258.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cigna from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of Cigna in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cigna has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

