Prudential PLC Sells 855,551 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855,551 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.14% of MetLife worth $60,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in MetLife by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its position in shares of MetLife by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 4,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of MetLife by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 37,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of MetLife by 21.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO John D. Mccallion sold 7,456 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.22, for a total transaction of $389,352.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,035,378.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $59.71 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $60.20. The company has a market cap of $52.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.50. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $20.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 30.11%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MET. Barclays boosted their price objective on MetLife from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.17.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

