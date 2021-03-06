Prudential PLC Sells 869,801 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 39.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,336,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 869,801 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC owned about 0.69% of Lincoln National worth $67,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 2,168.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. 76.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $58.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.26. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.44 and its 200 day moving average is $43.89.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.15). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.31%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Lincoln National from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.75.

In related news, CAO Christine A. Janofsky sold 7,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.25, for a total value of $416,981.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,216 shares in the company, valued at $799,650. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth S. Solon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total value of $533,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,990,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,413 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,931. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

