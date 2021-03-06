Prudential PLC Sells 90,550 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 90,550 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned about 0.06% of 3M worth $58,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 49,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $769,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 767,512 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $134,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $180.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.07. 3M has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $187.27. The company has a market capitalization of $104.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,077.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,016,294.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,100.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,904 shares of company stock worth $7,514,868 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Bank of America lowered 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on 3M from $208.00 to $197.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Sunday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.23.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

