Prudential PLC Trims Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Prudential PLC decreased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 676,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 447,301 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned 0.89% of Federal Realty Investment Trust worth $57,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 17.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Capital Management raised its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.0% during the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FRT shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.88.

FRT opened at $105.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $64.11 and a twelve month high of $121.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 66.98%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

