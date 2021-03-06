Prudential PLC Trims Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Prudential PLC lessened its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 874,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 576,701 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.41% of Omnicom Group worth $54,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 602 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 55,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,735,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 74,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 8,264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OMC opened at $74.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.00 and a 200 day moving average of $58.78. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $74.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.25. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 36.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from Omnicom Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.78.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

