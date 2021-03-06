Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROSYY remained flat at $$8.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom provides digital services and solutions in Russia. The company provides Rostelecom Key, an ecosystem of services for households that offers smart home, smart gate bar, and smart meter solutions, as well as integrated video surveillance platform; Pay TV; Wink, an IPTV that does not require a set-top box; smart home service that allows remotely control home appliances, power consumption, and other home services; network infrastructure management, an integrated solution for leasing out, managing, monitoring, and maintaining network equipment; and Virtual PBX, which include communications services and office telephony solutions.

