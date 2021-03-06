Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom (OTCMKTS:ROSYY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a drop of 23.3% from the January 28th total of 57,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 439.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROSYY remained flat at $$8.57 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71 shares, compared to its average volume of 791. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.80. Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom has a fifty-two week low of $4.66 and a fifty-two week high of $8.92.
Public Joint Stock Company Rostelecom Company Profile
