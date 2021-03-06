Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 481.0 days.
OJSCY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.
About Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil
