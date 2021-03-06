Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) Short Interest Update

Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil (OTCMKTS:OJSCY) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 48,100 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the January 28th total of 33,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 481.0 days.

OJSCY stock opened at $8.00 on Friday. Public Joint Stock Rosneft Oil has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $8.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16.

Public Joint Stock Company Rosneft Oil Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of crude oil and gas. The company produces oil in Western and Eastern Siberia, Volga-and Ural Regions, Far East, Timan-Pechora, Krasnodar Region, and the shelf of Russian seas, including Arctic shelf, as well as in Latin America; and has assets located in Russia and internationally comprising Venezuela, Cuba, Canada, the United States, Brazil, Norway, Germany, Italy, Mongolia, Kyrgyzstan, China, Vietnam, Myanmar, Turkmenistan, Georgia, Armenia, Belarus, Ukraine, Egypt, Mozambique, Iraq, and Indonesia.

